Romanian energy trader Tinmar to invest EUR 150 mln in green generation over next three years

Tinmar Energy, a private energy supply company owned by local businessman Augustin Oancea, envisages approximately EUR 150 million for investment in expanding the renewables portfolio over the next three years, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In 2012, Tinmar Energy started the first stage of the investment plan, developing from scratch photovoltaic projects with an installed capacity of 50 Mwp.

Over the past three years, Tinmar has continued its development strategy through a policy of procurement of photovoltaic parks in operation. The company has invested over EUR 50 million in this regard, thus managing to double the installed capacity in its portfolio, currently operating over 105 Mwp installed power in photovoltaic parks, according to Carla Corb, Marketing & Corporate Communication Director.

The company's investment strategy includes a partnership with Oltenia Energy Complex (CEO), the largest producer of thermal energy in Romania, under which Tinmar will allocate 50% of the investment capital for four solar parks of 280 MW and a gas plant of 475 MW, CCGT Turceni.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)