Energy

Romanian energy trader Tinmar to invest EUR 150 mln in green generation over next three years

21 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tinmar Energy, a private energy supply company owned by local businessman Augustin Oancea, envisages approximately EUR 150 million for investment in expanding the renewables portfolio over the next three years, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In 2012, Tinmar Energy started the first stage of the investment plan, developing from scratch photovoltaic projects with an installed capacity of 50 Mwp.

Over the past three years, Tinmar has continued its development strategy through a policy of procurement of photovoltaic parks in operation. The company has invested over EUR 50 million in this regard, thus managing to double the installed capacity in its portfolio, currently operating over 105 Mwp installed power in photovoltaic parks, according to Carla Corb, Marketing & Corporate Communication Director.

The company's investment strategy includes a partnership with Oltenia Energy Complex (CEO), the largest producer of thermal energy in Romania, under which Tinmar will allocate 50% of the investment capital for four solar parks of 280 MW and a gas plant of 475 MW, CCGT Turceni.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romanian energy trader Tinmar to invest EUR 150 mln in green generation over next three years

21 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tinmar Energy, a private energy supply company owned by local businessman Augustin Oancea, envisages approximately EUR 150 million for investment in expanding the renewables portfolio over the next three years, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In 2012, Tinmar Energy started the first stage of the investment plan, developing from scratch photovoltaic projects with an installed capacity of 50 Mwp.

Over the past three years, Tinmar has continued its development strategy through a policy of procurement of photovoltaic parks in operation. The company has invested over EUR 50 million in this regard, thus managing to double the installed capacity in its portfolio, currently operating over 105 Mwp installed power in photovoltaic parks, according to Carla Corb, Marketing & Corporate Communication Director.

The company's investment strategy includes a partnership with Oltenia Energy Complex (CEO), the largest producer of thermal energy in Romania, under which Tinmar will allocate 50% of the investment capital for four solar parks of 280 MW and a gas plant of 475 MW, CCGT Turceni.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea