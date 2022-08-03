Timisoara’s Theresia Bastion revamped ahead of the city’s European Capital of Culture year

As Timisoara prepares for the European Capital of Culture year, the city’s Theresia Bastion has undergone a RON 1.6 million facelift. Timis County Council said these are the most important repairs made at this tourist attraction in the past 12 years.

Built between 1730-1735, the bastion is a piece of defensive wall of the old Citadel of Timisoara. According to Agerpres, it was previously rehabilitated in 2010 through a Phare European project.

Under this new project, the natural stone pavement was cleaned and repaired. The wooden pedestrian platforms were also rehabilitated, and the walls were repaired. In addition, work was also done on the exterior plastering and painting.

“The bastion is now more attractive for tourists. We’ll have in 2023 a landmark worthy of a European Capital of Culture, a well-kept and well-developed space, as we like to see in the great European cities,” said Alin Nica, president of the Timis County Council.

“We will not allow the bastion to end up in the same situation again. We thus emphasize maintenance because it is much more efficient and cheap to maintain than to repair,” he added.

Timisoara was initially supposed to run the European Capital of Culture program in 2021, but it was pushed to next year because of the pandemic. The Romanian city will officially launch its tenure as a European Capital of Culture on February 17-19, 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cjtimis.ro)