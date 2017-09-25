Storm-stricken Romanian city wants to plant 3 trees for each one broken

Timisoara, a Western Romania city that was affected by the powerful storm of September 17, plans to replace the 3,500 trees broken by the storm with 10,500 ones, the city’s mayor Nicolae Robu said in a Facebook post.

The 3,500 broken trees will be cut and part of the resulting wood will be donated to people in need, or to those who use wood for heating during winter. The remaining wood will be sold at an auction and the resulting funds will be used to buy saplings to replace the destroyed trees, the mayor said.

During the storm in Timisoara, a woman died after being hit by the branches of a tree at the city zoo. Another man lost his life after the city’s entrance gate fell on his car. Some 27 more people were injured in Timisoara, where the wind was so powerful that it even overturned trucks on the road.

Eight people lost their lives and more than 140 were injured as powerful storms hit Western Romania on the evening of September 17. The wind reached speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour bringing down hundreds of trees, electricity poles, and tearing household roofs.

The storm prompted the authorities to start working on an emergency warning system that would alert the population of such cases.

Romania to implement emergency warning system via SMS

[email protected]