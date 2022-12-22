The Revolution Route, the first project of the Timişoara City Hall financed with EUR 4.3 mln through the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), enters public consultation.

Local officials in charge of the project published the first version after several meetings with the revolutionaries in Timişoara and discussions with those directly involved in the Revolution of December 1989. The first proposal of the design team provides for the development of certain areas, at the pavement level, in 9 key points around the city that are deemed representative of the Revolution, according to a press release from the City Hall cited by News.ro.

The materials used to mark the areas in question are to be bronze and turquoise granite, and trees will be planted in their vicinity. Each of the nine areas will contain a panel explaining what happened in that place in December 1989, as well as a testimony of a direct participant in the events.

The Revolution Route project also includes a web application, which will be built as a dynamic archive with photos, videos, audio recordings, and other documents related to the Revolution and the city. There will also be a text, including in Braille, linking to the projects’ extended (virtual/augmented/mixed) reality platform.

The app will, based on the phone’s geolocation, access a series of documentary materials. The virtual route of the Revolution can be accessed not only from the spot but from anywhere in the world.

Those who wish can express their opinion on this issue until January 21.

