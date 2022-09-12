Timișoara penitentiary launches tender for EUR 1 mln cow farm

The Timișoara penitentiary will set up its own cow farm in order to bring down costs connected to the inmates’ meals.

The farm will be located in Buziaș, a town in the county in which the penitentiary already has facilities. Moreover, the penitentiary has owned agricultural lands in the area for years and now plans to put them to use.

So far, however, the administration of the prison hasn’t found a company to build the farm. Launched in June, the tender for the farm received only two bids, and both were found to be non-compliant with the demands, according to Opinia Timișoarei.

A re-launched tender set the price for the project at RON 6.1 million, or EUR 1.2 million. The winning company will have two years to build a farm for 60 mature cows and numerous calves. There will also be a 1,500 square meter warehouse, separated into compartments with feeding and cleaning systems, safe storage for droppings, large basins, platforms, and more.

The cow’s milk will feed the inmates, reducing the penitentiary’s expenses with meals.

