Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:01
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Timisoara makes masks mandatory on public transport and in shops
22 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The authorities in Timisoara, a major city in Western Romania, have made it mandatory for everyone to wear protective masks and gloves on public transport and in enclosed public spaces such as shops.

The measure came into force on Wednesday, April 22, and is aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The authorities said that other types of face coverings such as scarves are also acceptable as long as they cover the nose and mouth.

The residents of Timisoara have three days to accommodate/comply with the new rules, according to local G4media.ro. After that, those who fail to respect the new measure will be fined.

Wearing masks and gloves is also mandatory in other cities and towns in several counties across Romania, such as Constanta, Maramures, Suceava, Iasi and Vaslui.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 175870881 © Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:01
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Timisoara makes masks mandatory on public transport and in shops
22 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The authorities in Timisoara, a major city in Western Romania, have made it mandatory for everyone to wear protective masks and gloves on public transport and in enclosed public spaces such as shops.

The measure came into force on Wednesday, April 22, and is aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The authorities said that other types of face coverings such as scarves are also acceptable as long as they cover the nose and mouth.

The residents of Timisoara have three days to accommodate/comply with the new rules, according to local G4media.ro. After that, those who fail to respect the new measure will be fined.

Wearing masks and gloves is also mandatory in other cities and towns in several counties across Romania, such as Constanta, Maramures, Suceava, Iasi and Vaslui.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 175870881 © Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!