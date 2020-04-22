Coronavirus in Romania: Timisoara makes masks mandatory on public transport and in shops

The authorities in Timisoara, a major city in Western Romania, have made it mandatory for everyone to wear protective masks and gloves on public transport and in enclosed public spaces such as shops.

The measure came into force on Wednesday, April 22, and is aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The authorities said that other types of face coverings such as scarves are also acceptable as long as they cover the nose and mouth.

The residents of Timisoara have three days to accommodate/comply with the new rules, according to local G4media.ro. After that, those who fail to respect the new measure will be fined.

Wearing masks and gloves is also mandatory in other cities and towns in several counties across Romania, such as Constanta, Maramures, Suceava, Iasi and Vaslui.

