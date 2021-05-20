Profile picture for user sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 11:55
Business

TikTok introduces TikTok for Business in Romania

20 May 2021
TikTok, the short-form mobile video platform, introduced the TikTok for Business service in Romania.

The service is meant to “offer support for brands, advertisers and SMBs in developing their marketing presence on TikTok.”

Through TikTok for Business, the company will offer support and educational programs to local brands who need help navigating the platform to reach their target audiences better. A local team will offer their expertise and provide advertising solutions for clients and agencies on leveraging TikTok professionally, the company said.

“Romania has welcomed TikTok with great enthusiasm, and we are happy to see our user base grow constantly and exponentially. I am very excited that my team and I will have the pleasure to support the development of the TikTok community in the country and present its unique opportunities to our business partners in Romania”, Sylwia Chada, general manager of TikTok CE, said. 

TikTok is the most downloaded app in the world over the past year, the company said quoting Apptopia data. The platform registered 100 million active accounts in Europe, it said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

