Things to do when Bitcoin plummets (press release)

Press Release

In case you are worried about the recent price drop of Bitcoin, here is a guide on what to do when this digital money plummets.

If one word generally describes Bitcoin, it has to be volatility. These digital money prices rise and dip almost as quickly. For instance, in just four days in early June 2022, Bitcoin fell from $30,500 to about $23,500, a decline of nearly 23 percent. Over the same time, Ethereum plunged more than 31 percent, and seemingly, the whole crypto market has been sinking this year.

The volatility aspect of this digital money attracts traders looking to make a profit which can be disappointing, especially for new investors looking to get started. Moreover, traders can expect more volatility as new cryptocurrencies emerge and others fall by the wayside. On the other hand, here are things you can do if the price of this digital currency crumbles.

Remember that volatility is part of the game

This virtual currency is volatile by nature. Also, because this electronic money generates no cash flow, traders have to rely on changes in sentiment to drive the price. As a result, the Bitcoin market can swing from rapid optimism, as it did in early 2021, to pessimistic despair, as it did a few months later.

So, when you have an asset such as Bitcoin driven by sentiment, the emotions of traders drive the market. The volatility of this digital money draws professional traders who use high-powered algorithms to make sophisticated trades, something that “mom and pop” traders don’t have the advantage of using typically. Traders love volatility because it gives them a chance to make money.

Assess the situation

Determine whether any news is driving the trading price of this digital currency and other cryptos, as there may be news shifting the market sentiment. For instance, in 2021, actual developments hurt the price of this digital asset. Also, China’s decision to ban financial institutions from providing crypto-related services was a further clampdown since the country had already banned crypto exchanges in 2017, even though it had not prohibited individuals from owning digital assets. Later, in 2021, the Federal Reserve decided to reduce liquidity in the financial system, and many cryptos have been on a significant downturn well into 2022.

In May 2022, the stablecoin TerraUSD plummeted as traders engaged in an old-fashioned bank run because they feared it did not have the crypto assets to back its peg to the dollar. This news spread into the crypto markets as traders worried that selling would beget more.

In the end, these moves have been further significant blows to the burgeoning market, enjoying considerable capital flows.

Remain calm

Whether you decide to sell your virtual money or see a dip as an opportunity to buy more, you need to act with a cool head. The results are always worse when you make emotional decisions, especially when trading. Therefore, before selling out of panic, you will need to reflect on why you purchased and the reasons to sell this digital money in the first place. You must assess whether you are trading from a long-term or short-term perspective. Your final decision can help guide you to make informed decisions. In either case, you will want to act by your own goals. Remember to trade this digital asset via a reliable platform such as 1k daily profit

In simpler terms, if you are investing because you believe in the long-term opportunity, think with that mindset and if you are here to quick trade, think with that mindset too.

The bottom line

Generally, a plunge in the Bitcoin market is nerve-wracking. On the other hand, use it as an opportunity to re-assess why you are involved in the market in the first place.