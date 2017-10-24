Telekom Romania introduces unlimited 4G Internet for all tariff plans

Telekom Romania will provide its customers unlimited access to 4G mobile Internet, without a traffic limit and without additional costs, for all the new subscriptions and the old contracts that will be extended.

The telecom operator did not launch a promotional campaign. The information about the new option called Net Nelimitat is available in the group’s stores and call centers, sources from the group told Profit.ro. However, Telekom will soon start a promotional campaign.

The offer has a three-month validity period. The group is thus trying to reverse the decline in the number of clients and revenues.

Telekom Romania recorded total revenues of EUR 466 million in the first six months of this year, down 2.1% compared to the same period last year. The group’s number of mobile phone customers went down by 10.7% in the past year, reaching 5.27 million at the end of June.

