Telekom Romania launches first loans in partnership with Alior Bank

Telekom Romania, one of the biggest local telecom groups, has launched its first two loans in partnership with Polish lender Alior Bank.

The loans are offered through the Telekom Banking division. Clients can borrow up to RON 100,000 (EUR 21,500) for a period of up to five years.

One of the loans is for refinancing while the other is a consumer loan. Interest rates start at 6.99% per year, depending on the client profile and history.

Customers can request loans through a network of 29 selling points dedicated to banking services within Telekom stores located in Bucharest and in major cities.

