Telekom Romania and Polish Alior Bank launch joint service this month

Telekom Romania, the second-biggest player on the local telecom market by revenues, and Polish financial group Alior Bank will launch their joint service on the local market by the end of this month.

The official presentation of the Telekom Banking service will take place on October 18. Telekom Romania CEO Miroslav Majoros and Alior Bank CEO Michal Chyczewski will be present at this event.

Telekom Romania and Alior Bank signed in 2015 an agreement to offer joint services to Romanian clients. The telecom group will act as an intermediary of the financial services provided by Alior Bank to its clients, according to information included in an Alior Bank report from 2015.

Deutsche Telekom, telekom Romania’s parent-group, and Alior Bank run a similar service in Poland, called T-Mobile Banking Services, which was launched in May 2014.

Alior Bank was set up in 2008 and has grown into one of the most important financial groups in Poland, serving almost 3 million clients.

Alior Bank is the second Polish lender that enters the Romanian market after Idea Bank, which is mainly focused on digital banking services.

Telekom Romania has some 5.27 million mobile clients and 1.9 million fixed services clients, according to data from June 2017.

