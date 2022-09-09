Business

Romanian jewellery retailer TEILOR invests EUR 2 mln in digitalisation

09 September 2022
TEILOR, the chain of luxury jeweller stores across the CEE region, implemented an omnichannel experience following total investments of over EUR 2 million.

The investments in digital transformation included the launch of a new eCommerce platform, teilor.ro, and the implementation of a unique ecosystem for clients shopping online and in-store. Moreover, TEILOR launched, as the first jeweller on the Romanian market, the buy now, pay later option online that allows clients to purchase products in instalments, without interest, directly from the website.

"The roll-out of the new eCommerce platform marks the conclusion of one of the most significant projects in TEILOR's history and marks the beginning of a new stage in customer experience," said Willy Dicu, CEO of TEILOR.

The new website was already launched in Romania and Hungary and will be further rolled out in Poland, Bulgaria and on the international platform, teilor.com, by the end of September 2022.

The following steps in the digital transformation journey of TEILOR include investments in the enhancements to the mobile app and, potentially, the implementation of cutting-edge technology such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence for product display.

With the launch of the new eCommerce platform, TEILOR has also introduced the buy now, pay later solution online, which allows clients to purchase products in interest-free instalments.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TEILOR)

