Romanian flag carrier operates at 50% of pre-crisis peak

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom currently faces a demand that is roughly half the demand for air transport services seen in the same period of 2019 - the best year for the air industry and the company, according to Tarom representatives quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The low demand is due to the fact that Romania is going through the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which proves to be the most violent since the beginning of the pandemic, in the context of a low share of the vaccinated population and aggressive new Covid-19 strain Delta.

Last year, Tarom recorded a decrease of almost 74% in revenues, and its losses doubled.

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)