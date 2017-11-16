Romanian state-owned airline Tarom to appoint fifth GM this year

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom is to appoint its fifth general manager this year after Ileana Daniela Dragne, the interim director who took the office in early-October, resigned.

The company’s Board of Directors is to nominate next week a new person for the job, reports local Stirileprotv.ro.

Tarom estimates losses of RON 206.7 million (EUR 44.9 million) for this year, according to its rectified budget. The losses are five times higher than those provided in the initial budget approved by the Government in September. The losses were then estimated at RON 41.2 million (EUR 8.9 million).

The state airline recorded losses of RON 46.9 million (EUR 10.2 million) last year due to a drop in revenues and in the company’s asset value.

