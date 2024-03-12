Business

Romanian pavement producer Symmetrica keeps investing despite challenging market

12 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian independent producer of concrete pavement systems Symmetrica announced that its sales rose by 20% in 2023 – three times the market’s overall advance, and that it plans to open its largest factory in 2024 despite a challenging environment.

The company’s revenues reached RON 260mn (EUR 52.5mn) in 2023, despite problems faced in finding enough workforce, particularly in the context of the Government eliminating the fiscal allowances for the sector.

In terms of volumes traded last year, the company delivered more than 7mn square meters / linear meters of products, 12% more compared to 2022, when sales totaled 6.3mn square meters / linear meters.

Last year, the company invested EUR 20mn, out of which EUR 14mn, in a new factory located in Constanta county and to expand the existing factory located at Prejmer near Brasov. The rest of EUR 6mn was spent on developing solar electricity production facilities at the sites of its existing factories.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian pavement producer Symmetrica keeps investing despite challenging market

12 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian independent producer of concrete pavement systems Symmetrica announced that its sales rose by 20% in 2023 – three times the market’s overall advance, and that it plans to open its largest factory in 2024 despite a challenging environment.

The company’s revenues reached RON 260mn (EUR 52.5mn) in 2023, despite problems faced in finding enough workforce, particularly in the context of the Government eliminating the fiscal allowances for the sector.

In terms of volumes traded last year, the company delivered more than 7mn square meters / linear meters of products, 12% more compared to 2022, when sales totaled 6.3mn square meters / linear meters.

Last year, the company invested EUR 20mn, out of which EUR 14mn, in a new factory located in Constanta county and to expand the existing factory located at Prejmer near Brasov. The rest of EUR 6mn was spent on developing solar electricity production facilities at the sites of its existing factories.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced
08 March 2024
Transport
Romania's government announces EUR 1.2 bln investment in new berths at Constanta Port
07 March 2024
Business
Revolut Reader launches in Romania, allowing merchants to accept card payments
07 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president, Austrian chancellor discuss Schengen during meeting in Bucharest