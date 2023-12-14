Swissôtel to open in Romania’s Poiana Brașov ski resort next spring

Leading hospitality group Accor said a new Swissôtel is set to open in Poiana Brașov, a popular ski resort in Romania, in March 2024. The property will be operated through a franchise agreement spanning 20 years in partnership with local real estate developer Neagoe Basarab Residences.

The project is divided into two phases, with the first stage scheduled for reveal in late March 2024. The second phase is set to follow in February 2026.

The Swissôtel in Poiana Brașov will have 114 rooms and apartments, spa facilities, a swimming pool, indoor and outdoor jacuzzi, sauna, a fitness center, and a gourmet restaurant. An underground parking and ski storage facilities will complete the services.

“We are thrilled to introduce Swissôtel to Poiana Brasov, furthering our commitment to offering exceptional hospitality experiences. This exceptional 5-star project aligns with our strategy to grow the Accor network in regional Romania and establish a strong presence in a major ski resort town,” said Cătălina Toma, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and the CzechRepublic.

Swissôtel is a Swiss chain of luxury hotels owned by Accor, a leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,400 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities, or flexible workspaces. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris and the OTC Market in the United States.

Another major luxury brand, Kempinski Hotels, also said recently that it would open a property in Poiana Brașov. The investment in the new hospitality project, Kempinski’s first in Romania, is estimated at EUR 70 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Accor)