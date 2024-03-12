Three-quarters of Romanians think the war in Ukraine is dangerous, over half want more money for military

More than three-quarters of Romanians believe that the war in Ukraine is dangerous for Romania. Over half agree that Romania should allocate more money for the military, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP.

Roughly 76% of Romanians consider the war in Ukraine to be dangerous for Romania, while 21.7% hold the opposite view, and 2.3% do not know or did not answer, according to the poll ordered by News.ro.

Voters of PSD-PNL and AUR, women, people over 45 years old, individuals with higher education, white-collar workers, and state employees are slightly more likely than average to believe that the war in Ukraine is dangerous for Romania. On the other side, men, people under 45 years old, the potentially active but currently inactive, and those with a higher income are more likely to think that it is not dangerous.

In this context, almost 60% of Romanians believe that the country should be allocating more money for the military, while around 36.6% believe the opposite.

Those particularly in agreement with allocating more money for the military include voters of PSD-PNL and AUR, people over 45 years old, individuals with higher education, white-collar workers, residents of Bucharest and urban areas, state employees, and those not on social media. Those particularly in disagreement with allocating more money for the military include voters of ADU (United Right Alliance), young people under 30 years old, individuals with primary education, the potentially active but currently inactive, rural residents, and those with a lower income, according to the survey.

In 2024, the Romanian Government will spend EUR 8 billion on defense, a 25% increase from last year but still below 2.5% of GDP.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: radub85 | Dreamstime.com)