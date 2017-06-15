Survey: One in two businesses manage to survive in Romania

The business survival rate in Romania is 52.7%, namely about one in two companies manage to survive, according to an analysis by REGnet.ro.

The firm used data from Romania’s Trade registry from the last 25 years.

According to the study, the typical Romanian entrepreneur is a man aged 30-49 years old, whose company is active in software production or online commerce. Most companies set up in the last years, including 2017, are active in custom software production, e-commerce, classic trade, advertising or design.

Over 63% of the company owners in Romania are men, with only over a third of all entrepreneurs being women. As for the age, almost 10% of the entrepreneurs are under 29 years old whereas almost 27% are aged 30-39 years, and 31% are 40-49 years old.

The banks that are favored by Romanian entrepreneurs include ING Bank (50%), Banca Transilvania (40%), and Raiffeisen Bank (5%).

[email protected]