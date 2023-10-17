Society

Survey: Majority of Jewish people in Romania believe there is still anti-Semitism in the country

17 October 2023

Around 71% of the Jewish people living in Romania believe that the country is still marked by anti-Semitism, according to a survey conducted by Avangarde on behalf of the Elie Wiesel Institute. 

The survey, cited by B1tv.ro, reveals that 23% of the Jews in Romania consider that anti-Semitism is present to a "great extent" in the country. Furthermore, 41% believe that anti-Semitism has increased over the past five years.

Between 38% and 68% believe that anti-Semitism is a problem in political life, on social networks, in the mass media, and other areas. 

Nearly a quarter (24%) claim they have been victims of anti-Semitic remarks, and 14% say they have been targets of anti-Semitic actions. On the other hand, 51% believe that the state protects Jews in Romania.

The survey was conducted between August 1 and October 1, with 440 subjects from the Jewish community in Romania, with a maximum margin of error of +/- 4%. 

The latest census showed that there are only 2,378 Jewish people living in Romania, according to G4media.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nikolay Grigorev | Dreamstime.com)

1

