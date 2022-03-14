Survey: Rising energy, food prices are top concerns for Romanians

The increase in energy and food prices are the top concerns of Romanians answering a survey carried out by CURS.

Of those surveyed, 99% said they were worried about the rising electricity prices, 98% said they were concerned about the rising food prices, and 96% were worried about the increase in the price of gas.

A total of 93% of the respondents said they were worried about the war in Ukraine, while 89% worried the conflict might extend to Romania.

The other concerns are the political situation (83%), the potential emergence of new coronavirus strains (58%), and the arrival of refugees from Ukraine (53%).

On the topic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 95% of the respondents said they were “up to date” with it.

Furthermore, 81% of the respondents said they agreed with Romania receiving refugees from Ukraine, 79% agreed with sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and 68% were in favor of Romania supporting the sanctions introduced by the European Union.

Close to a third of those answering agree with sending military aid to Ukraine, while 63% are opposed to this. A total of 19% of the respondents think Romania should send troops to Ukraine, while 76% oppose this idea.

Asked about the countries and organizations with a friendly and unfriendly attitude towards Romania, 79% pointed to the European Union as being friendly, 76% to NATO, and 68% to the UN. When it comes to Ukraine, 59% of those surveyed believe it is friendly, while 21% regard it as unfriendly. In the case of Russia, 7% of the respondents think it has a friendly attitude, and 79% say it has an unfriendly attitude.

The survey was carried out between March 2 and March 11, among 1,172 respondents aged 18 and older. It has an error margin of +/-3%.

The survey is available in Romanian here.

(Photo: Aitor Munoz Munoz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com