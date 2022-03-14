Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 14:51
Social

Survey: Rising energy, food prices are top concerns for Romanians

14 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The increase in energy and food prices are the top concerns of Romanians answering a survey carried out by CURS.

Of those surveyed, 99% said they were worried about the rising electricity prices, 98% said they were concerned about the rising food prices, and 96% were worried about the increase in the price of gas.

A total of 93% of the respondents said they were worried about the war in Ukraine, while 89% worried the conflict might extend to Romania.

The other concerns are the political situation (83%), the potential emergence of new coronavirus strains (58%), and the arrival of refugees from Ukraine (53%).

On the topic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 95% of the respondents said they were “up to date” with it.

Furthermore, 81% of the respondents said they agreed with Romania receiving refugees from Ukraine, 79% agreed with sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and 68% were in favor of Romania supporting the sanctions introduced by the European Union. 

Close to a third of those answering agree with sending military aid to Ukraine, while 63% are opposed to this. A total of 19% of the respondents think Romania should send troops to Ukraine, while 76% oppose this idea.

Asked about the countries and organizations with a friendly and unfriendly attitude towards Romania, 79% pointed to the European Union as being friendly, 76% to NATO, and 68% to the UN. When it comes to Ukraine, 59% of those surveyed believe it is friendly, while 21% regard it as unfriendly. In the case of Russia, 7% of the respondents think it has a friendly attitude, and 79% say it has an unfriendly attitude.

The survey was carried out between March 2 and March 11, among 1,172 respondents aged 18 and older. It has an error margin of +/-3%.

The survey is available in Romanian here.

(Photo: Aitor Munoz Munoz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 08:49
10 March 2022
Social
Romanians queue to buy fuel on rumors that prices will spike
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 14:51
Social

Survey: Rising energy, food prices are top concerns for Romanians

14 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The increase in energy and food prices are the top concerns of Romanians answering a survey carried out by CURS.

Of those surveyed, 99% said they were worried about the rising electricity prices, 98% said they were concerned about the rising food prices, and 96% were worried about the increase in the price of gas.

A total of 93% of the respondents said they were worried about the war in Ukraine, while 89% worried the conflict might extend to Romania.

The other concerns are the political situation (83%), the potential emergence of new coronavirus strains (58%), and the arrival of refugees from Ukraine (53%).

On the topic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 95% of the respondents said they were “up to date” with it.

Furthermore, 81% of the respondents said they agreed with Romania receiving refugees from Ukraine, 79% agreed with sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and 68% were in favor of Romania supporting the sanctions introduced by the European Union. 

Close to a third of those answering agree with sending military aid to Ukraine, while 63% are opposed to this. A total of 19% of the respondents think Romania should send troops to Ukraine, while 76% oppose this idea.

Asked about the countries and organizations with a friendly and unfriendly attitude towards Romania, 79% pointed to the European Union as being friendly, 76% to NATO, and 68% to the UN. When it comes to Ukraine, 59% of those surveyed believe it is friendly, while 21% regard it as unfriendly. In the case of Russia, 7% of the respondents think it has a friendly attitude, and 79% say it has an unfriendly attitude.

The survey was carried out between March 2 and March 11, among 1,172 respondents aged 18 and older. It has an error margin of +/-3%.

The survey is available in Romanian here.

(Photo: Aitor Munoz Munoz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 08:49
10 March 2022
Social
Romanians queue to buy fuel on rumors that prices will spike
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe