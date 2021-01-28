Regional betting market leader Superbet consolidates headquarters in Bucharest

Superbet, the biggest sports betting operator in Romania and a major regional player, will bring its entire team under one roof in the One Cotroceni Park office building in central Bucharest, where it has leased an area of 8,206 sqm.

Currently, Superbet's team in Bucharest operates in three different locations.

"It will be more of a meeting space, not only for the Romanian team but also for the group's international teams. No one will have an office of their own; it will be a place for social gatherings and town hall meetings," said Cristian Gheorghita, Group Employee Communications Director at Superbet.

The office project developed by One United Properties is located in the Cotroceni area, close to the Military Academy and the new Academiei subway station.

"The new location supports the strong Superbet recruitment campaign of IT-high tech talents, given that we will be close to academic communities relevant to us - the Faculty of Electronics, Polytechnic, and other local and international technology companies," said Cristian Gheorghita.

(Photo: One Cotroceni Park Facebook Page)

