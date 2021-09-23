Croatian organic burgers chain Submarine Burger enters Romania

The Croatian restaurant chain Submarine Burger, included in the list of the 50 best burgers in the world, enters Romania attracted by the growing local fast-food market, Profit.ro reported.

The brand, based mainly on the sale of burgers, focuses on the exclusive use of organic ingredients.

The chain has 13 restaurants, in Croatia and Serbia, and about 200 employees. It announced for last year revenues of about EUR 6 mln, up from EUR 4.5 mln in 2019.

In the spring, Submarine Burger was included on FT's list of the 1,000 fastest-growing companies, ranking 720th. It is the only Croatian non-technology company included in the ranking. In 2019, it entered the list of the 50 places to eat the best burger in the world.

(Photo: Vadim Pudransz/ Dreamstime)

