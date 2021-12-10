Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 10:46
Social

Study identifies corruption as a main reason for Romanians to leave the country

10 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Corruption continues to be a serious problem in Romania, significantly impacting Romanians’ decision to leave their home country. According to a recent study shared by USR MEP Vlad Gheorghe, 86% of Romanians consider corruption to be the main reason why more and more compatriots leave Romania.

At the same time, 91% of the participants in the study believe that corruption is also the reason why Romania doesn’t have motorways or new hospitals. Meanwhile, 87% think Romania fails to access more European funds due to corruption.

84% of those surveyed blame corruption for the low pensions and salaries in the country, while 82% believe that Romanians are not respected in Europe, respectively Romania does not have the deserved influence in the EU because of this phenomenon. Moreover, more than half of Romanians (52%) believe that the country did not enter Schengen due to corruption, News.ro reported.

According to the same study, 94% of Romanians consider corruption widespread and very widespread in Romania, while 62% agree that corruption affects their daily lives.

“December 9 is the International Anticorruption Day and an opportunity for reflection for the entire Romanian society, but especially for politicians, as 45% of Romanians see the political sector as the most corrupt, followed at a great distance by the health system (15%), local administrations (14%), the justice system (6%) and the police (3%),” Vlad Gheorghe said.

He also noted that an overwhelming percentage of participants in the study link corruption to environmental crime: 91% believe that it influences the import of illegal waste in Romania, while 89% believe that deforestation is closely linked to corruption.

The study, requested by MEP Vlad Gheorghe, was conducted nationwide, by phone, between November 28 and December 5, on a representative sample of 1,400 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 09:20
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 10:46
Social

Study identifies corruption as a main reason for Romanians to leave the country

10 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Corruption continues to be a serious problem in Romania, significantly impacting Romanians’ decision to leave their home country. According to a recent study shared by USR MEP Vlad Gheorghe, 86% of Romanians consider corruption to be the main reason why more and more compatriots leave Romania.

At the same time, 91% of the participants in the study believe that corruption is also the reason why Romania doesn’t have motorways or new hospitals. Meanwhile, 87% think Romania fails to access more European funds due to corruption.

84% of those surveyed blame corruption for the low pensions and salaries in the country, while 82% believe that Romanians are not respected in Europe, respectively Romania does not have the deserved influence in the EU because of this phenomenon. Moreover, more than half of Romanians (52%) believe that the country did not enter Schengen due to corruption, News.ro reported.

According to the same study, 94% of Romanians consider corruption widespread and very widespread in Romania, while 62% agree that corruption affects their daily lives.

“December 9 is the International Anticorruption Day and an opportunity for reflection for the entire Romanian society, but especially for politicians, as 45% of Romanians see the political sector as the most corrupt, followed at a great distance by the health system (15%), local administrations (14%), the justice system (6%) and the police (3%),” Vlad Gheorghe said.

He also noted that an overwhelming percentage of participants in the study link corruption to environmental crime: 91% believe that it influences the import of illegal waste in Romania, while 89% believe that deforestation is closely linked to corruption.

The study, requested by MEP Vlad Gheorghe, was conducted nationwide, by phone, between November 28 and December 5, on a representative sample of 1,400 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 09:20
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks