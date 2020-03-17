Ro Insider
Romanian Govt. launches Covid-19 platform to counter disinformation, fake news
17 March 2020
The Romanian Government has launched the online platform Covid 19 Știri Oficiale (Official News) in an attempt to counter disinformation about the coronavirus situation.

The project was launched through the Authority for the Digitalization of Romania and a partnership with the NGO Code for Romania.

“At this time, when the population is going through hardships, it is essential for people to be very well informed, from official, verified sources. For this, the online platform COVID-19 Știri Oficiale (stirioficiale.ro) was launched with the main objective of counteracting disinformation and fake news,” Antonel Tănase, the general secretary of the Government, said.

The platform gathers information such as the official news releases of the Strategic Communication Group established by the Government of Romania, the decisions of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, and the recordings of the press conferences held by those responsible with the management of emergency situations.

The Authority for the Digitalization of Romania and Code for Romania are also working on several other platforms, namely Date la Zi (Updated Data), with information about coronavirus cases; Stăm Acasă (We stay at home), centralizing and monitoring people in self-isolation; Diaspora Hub, for monitoring, communication and support; Ce Mă Fac (What should I do), with questionnaires meant to help the population make sense of the situation; and RO Help, for the coherent and safe collection of aid.

[email protected]

1
 

