Former Bucharest Stock Exchange head, in fast food chain board

by Romania Insider
Former Bucharest Stock Exchange BVB director Stere Farmache will take over as member of the board of the company that runs the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell fast food franchises in Romania, according to a company report.

Farmache, who stepped down from the BVB helm in 2008 after 13 years with the institution, will replace Ely Davidai as board member of Sphera Franchise group. Davidai, an Israeli entrepreneur who brought the Pepsi franchise and Burger King, cited personal reasons for stepping down.

Farmache’s position is interim, for three months or until the shareholders elect a new board member.

