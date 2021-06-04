RO minister: new justice laws not promulgated before year end

Romanian justice minister Stelian Ion (USR-PLUS) explained that the massive workload did not give his ministry the time to discuss the amendments to the justice laws with the ruling coalitions' members, but he "assumed" constant support from the colleagues in the ruling team, Hotnews.ro reported.

His statement comes in response to criticism expressed by Ludovic Orban, the head of the senior ruling party (PNL), who stressed that the new justice laws were "the project of the ministry" and not of the coalition.

Minister Ion played down the speculations about conflicts between his reformist USL-PLUS party and the senior ruling Liberal Party and assured that "there will be" debates on the new justice laws within the coalition and "even within the Government."

The magistrates' body CSM will also have comments on the drafts. The comments coming from the members of the ruling coalition will be included in the final form of the draft laws, the justice minister assured.

Furthermore, minister Stelian Ion said that it would be unrealistic to expect the new justice laws to be promulgated before the end of the year.

