Coronavirus in Romania: Measures & restrictions during state of alert

As of May 16, Romania entered the state of alert due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that, although the state of emergency lockdown was lifted, the citizens still have to respect some measures and restrictions imposed by the authorities for the prevention and control of infections with COVID-19. Below is a list of rules applied during the state of alert.

Wearing protective masks is mandatory in Romania, in commercial spaces, means of public transport, at work, and other enclosed public spaces. Those who fail to respect this obligation risk fines between RON 500 (slightly over EUR 100) and RON 2,500 (more than EUR 500).

Citizens are no longer required to fill out a form to leave the house. However, in addition to wearing protective masks in enclosed public spaces, they also have to practice social distancing and avoid forming groups larger than three people who do not belong to the same family.

Trips outside the locality are allowed only for a limited number of purposes, including going to work or for agricultural work, or individual activities such as cycling, and only based on a signed self-declaration form. Those traveling inside the metropolitan areas (about 30 km from the main city) don’t have to fill out such a form.

The movement of seniors over 65 years of age outside their homes is no longer restricted.

Hotels, stores with direct access to the outside, beauty salons, dental offices, churches, museums, libraries, exhibition halls, and public parks can reopen during this period. On the other hand, the restaurants, coffee shops, bars and clubs (and their terraces), as well as schools and playgrounds, remain closed. Room service, drive-in, takeout, and delivery services are allowed.

It is also forbidden to organize rallies, demonstrations, concerts, or any other gatherings in open spaces or gatherings related to cultural, scientific, artistic, sports or entertainment activities in enclosed spaces. The fines, in this case, can go up to RON 15,000 (around EUR 3,100).

The public authorities and institutions, as well as the public and private economic operators, must organize their activity so that employees perform work from home. Where remote work is not possible, both the employees and the employers must take several safety measures. For example, the employees are required to wear masks, avoid common spaces, and disinfect the surfaces they touch. The employers must take measures for the epidemiological screening of their employees, to ensure a minimum distance of 1.5 m between employees’ desks, and disinfect the offices periodically.

Flights from Romania to Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, the U.S., Turkey and Iran, and from these countries to Romania have been suspended for another 14 days starting May 15.

International bus transport from Romania to Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Netherlands, and Turkey, and from these countries to Romania, is also suspended until June 1.

Starting May 15, all persons coming to Romania from abroad have to isolate themselves at home, together with the family/relatives they live with. Those who don’t have this possibility or want to avoid exposing their families to a potential infection may opt for institutionalized quarantine in spaces provided by the authorities.

A guide published by the Romanian authorities on the restrictions and measures imposed during the state of alert in the country is available here (in Romanian).

Further details about the fines that can be applied during this period can be found here.

(Photo source: ID 174285802 © Andrianocz/Dreamstime.com)