Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 14:22
Business

RO booking platform for beauty salons raises EUR 500,000 from angel investor group

14 December 2021
Stailer.ro, an online booking platform for beauty salons, has raised its third investment this year, worth EUR 500,000, from an angel investor group, the company announced. 

The new funding round is led by Cosmin Țîrvuloiu, an entrepreneur and investor in tech projects. The active investors in previous investment rounds are entrepreneurs Bogdan Herea (CEO Pitech Plus), Lorand Soares Szasz (founder Uprizers), Radu Axinte (entrepreneur and business growth specialist), Eugen Șotropa (founder e-advertising), and Cătălin Briciu (co-founder Linnify Ventures).

Following the bridge investment, Stailer is valued at EUR 10 million, doubling its market value in six months, it said.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company plans to expand its network across the country by the end of 2022.

"Accessing the investment will enable the continued expansion of the Stailer network in an accelerated manner and prepare performance metrics for raising the next round of seed investment. Our goal is to digitize the beauty industry in Central and Eastern Europe in a short time through a blitz scale strategy," said Andrei Ursachi, CEO and co-founder of Stailer. 

From January 2022, Stailer plans to start registering beauty salons in Budapest, with the consumer app launching in Hungary in the second quarter of 2022.

Fifty new salons are being listed on the platform every week, the company said. In terms of user numbers, Sailer's goal is to reach a network of 1,000 salons and 5,000 stylists by the end of 2021. 

Free of charge, the users of the platform have access to a database of more than 900 salons in 22 cities in Romania, where they can book a range of services. 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
