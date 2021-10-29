Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 08:06
Business

S&P analyst: high nominal GDP growth helps Romania's fiscal consolidation

29 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We are looking at a very high nominal GDP growth in Romania, in the area of ​​8-9%, even 10%, in the medium term, which will, of course, support fiscal consolidation even if structural reforms will delay," Karen Vartapetov, chief analyst at S&P Sovereign Ratings for the Central and Eastern European region, explained during a webinar organized by the rating agency, Bursa.ro reported.

Notably, the high nominal GDP growth is the combined effect of the real economic growth (broadly seen at around 4% over the coming years, after the quick recovery in 2021) and the GDP deflator. While economic development is helping fiscal consolidation by generating stronger revenues, high inflation helps the Government bring down the expenditures in real terms, in a more feasible way than by nominal cuts.

Regarding the S&P's decision to improve Romania's outlook this spring from negative to stable, Vartapetov confirmed that the outlook is still in line with the country's fundamentals despite the political turmoil. Some political noise is already priced in the current BBB- rating.

"One of the key reasons why we revised to a stable outlook was Government's decision to abandon previous plans for a fairly significant pension increase, despite the relatively strong growth prospects for this year and next. We have revised the outlook back to stable, and we do not regret it. I think that if you look at the medium term, for 12-18 months, we still expect the fiscal consolidation to continue, and that is the basis of the story of the twin deficits," explained S&P chief analyst Karen Vartapetov.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 08:15
18 October 2021
Business
S&P affirms Romania's rating on prospect of sizable EU funds deployment
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 08:06
Business

S&P analyst: high nominal GDP growth helps Romania's fiscal consolidation

29 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We are looking at a very high nominal GDP growth in Romania, in the area of ​​8-9%, even 10%, in the medium term, which will, of course, support fiscal consolidation even if structural reforms will delay," Karen Vartapetov, chief analyst at S&P Sovereign Ratings for the Central and Eastern European region, explained during a webinar organized by the rating agency, Bursa.ro reported.

Notably, the high nominal GDP growth is the combined effect of the real economic growth (broadly seen at around 4% over the coming years, after the quick recovery in 2021) and the GDP deflator. While economic development is helping fiscal consolidation by generating stronger revenues, high inflation helps the Government bring down the expenditures in real terms, in a more feasible way than by nominal cuts.

Regarding the S&P's decision to improve Romania's outlook this spring from negative to stable, Vartapetov confirmed that the outlook is still in line with the country's fundamentals despite the political turmoil. Some political noise is already priced in the current BBB- rating.

"One of the key reasons why we revised to a stable outlook was Government's decision to abandon previous plans for a fairly significant pension increase, despite the relatively strong growth prospects for this year and next. We have revised the outlook back to stable, and we do not regret it. I think that if you look at the medium term, for 12-18 months, we still expect the fiscal consolidation to continue, and that is the basis of the story of the twin deficits," explained S&P chief analyst Karen Vartapetov.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 08:15
18 October 2021
Business
S&P affirms Romania's rating on prospect of sizable EU funds deployment
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu