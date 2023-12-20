Events

Southern Romania: Craiova delays Christmas Fair closing to January 7

20 December 2023

Craiova City Hall, in southern Romania, recently announced that it is extending the operating period of its Christmas Fair to January 7, 2024.

Following requests from tourism agencies, the municipality has decided to extend the fair's closing date by five days. Those who did not visit it so far now have the opportunity to do so until Sunday, January 7, 2024, according to G4Media.

Visitors will find in Craiova the largest Ferris wheel in Romania, unique themed huts, an ice rink, traditional products and sweets, a painting workshop for children, seasonal drinks and gifts, as well as food trucks and over two million twinkling lights. 

The schedule for the Craiova Christmas Fair is daily, between 12:00 PM and 10:00 PM. 

Craiova’s Christmas Fair has been dubbed Europe’s second most beautiful in Europe this year, according to the votes obtained in the competition organized by European Best Destinations. The city's Easter Fair was also among this year's top destinations, according to the same website. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Targul de Craciun Craiova on Facebook)

1

