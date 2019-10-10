South Korean journalists film travel documentary in Romania, find “five countries in one”

The reporters of a South Korean TV station, with more than 40 million viewers, were in Romania this summer to film a travel documentary.

Filming took a month and a half and the journalists told Digi24.ro that they felt they discovered “five countries in one.”

They embarked on the travel through Romania without knowing much about the country and have seen Transylvania, Moldavia, Maramureş, the Danube Delta, and cities such as Sibiu, Timişoara, Alba Iulia or Sighişoara.

“You have tall mountains in Romania, you have Transylvania, the Black Sea, Moldavia, Maramureş. The regions are completely different. When I was in Constanţa I felt as if I was in a different country; afterwards, when I arrived in Iaşi it felt as if I was in another country,” journalist Yechan Sin told Digi24.

They also enjoyed the local food, having sampled the sarmale, mămăligă (polenta) and tochitură (a stew made from beef and pork in tomato sauce).

“Romania is a safer country than we thought. Food is great. Traffic is a bit difficult but it is fun. It is a country one must visit at least once,” Yechan Sin said.

The documentary they filmed will have 13 episodes. It was made with the support of the Romanian Embassy in South Korea and marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between Bucharest and Seoul.

