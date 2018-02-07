8 °C
Bucharest
Feb 07, 16:10

Sonic tomograph helps Cluj authorities decide which trees need to be cut

by Irina Marica
The Cluj-Napoca City Hall, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, has paid RON 130,000 (around EUR 28,000) on a sonic tomograph that helps the authorities detect which trees need to be cut, thus avoid the cutting of healthy trees.

The device is used for measuring the decay and the structural integrity of trees, providing information on the tree’s stability and its resistance to wind, local Mediafax reported.

The sonic tomograph was purchased through a public tender organized by the municipality of Cluj-Napoca.

Based on these tests, the local authorities will draw up a map with potentially dangerous trees that need to be cut.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Dan Ștefan Tarcea on Facebook)

