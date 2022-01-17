Song of the day: Zdob și Zdub & Frații Advahov - Trenulețul

Video

Moldovan band Zdob și Zdub has collaborated with Frații Advahov (the Advahov Brothers) for a new song and video that gathered almost 1.3 million views on YouTube in about a month. The song is part of a new album, Bestiarium, to be launched this year.

Mixing the folk style of Frații Advahov with the rock’n’roll energy of Zdob și Zdub, Trenulețul/The Train takes listeners on a train ride from Chișinău to Bucharest. But a happier journey, as the passengers are having a party. Even the serious customs officer joins the concert and party.

According to a post on Zdob și Zdub’s Facebook page, the premiere of Trenulețul music video coincided with the relaunch of the train route between the Moldovan and Romanian capital cities.

The song’s chorus is quite easy to remember:

Hey how! Let’s go!

Folklore și Rock’n’roll (Folklore and Rock’n’roll)

Pleacă trenul! Unde esti? (The train is leaving! Where are you?)

Chișinău– București (Chișinău - Bucharest)

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo: screenshot from Trenuletul video)