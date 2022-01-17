Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/17/2022 - 11:34
Entertainment
Video

Song of the day: Zdob și Zdub & Frații Advahov - Trenulețul

17 January 2022
Moldovan band Zdob și Zdub has collaborated with Frații Advahov (the Advahov Brothers) for a new song and video that gathered almost 1.3 million views on YouTube in about a month. The song is part of a new album, Bestiarium, to be launched this year.

Mixing the folk style of Frații Advahov with the rock’n’roll energy of Zdob și Zdub, Trenulețul/The Train takes listeners on a train ride from Chișinău to Bucharest. But a happier journey, as the passengers are having a party. Even the serious customs officer joins the concert and party.

According to a post on Zdob și Zdub’s Facebook page, the premiere of Trenulețul music video coincided with the relaunch of the train route between the Moldovan and Romanian capital cities.

The song’s chorus is quite easy to remember:

Hey how! Let’s go!

Folklore și Rock’n’roll (Folklore and Rock’n’roll)

Pleacă trenul! Unde esti? (The train is leaving! Where are you?)

Chișinău– București (Chișinău - Bucharest)

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo: screenshot from Trenuletul video)

Editor's picks