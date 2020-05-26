Romanian manufacturer offers shoes for social distancing

Axa Magnolia, a shoe manufacturer in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, is offering shoes meant to help with social distancing, Ziua de Cluj reported.

The manufacturer had been producing this model for several theaters in the country but found a new use for them in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The shoes were made in our workshop in Cluj-Napoca. They were made for several theaters in Romania,” Grigore Lup, the designer of the shoes, explained.

Axa Magnolia manufactures a variety of shoe models, as series or on-demand. It makes shoes for Spanish or sport dances, shoes for theaters in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu-Mureș, shoes for various folk dances, or traditional footwear typical of various geographical areas or nationalities. It also has orders for military or construction footwear, and manufactures extra-large sizes or models fitted for different foot particularities.

(Photo: Încălțăminte din piele la comandă Facebook Page)

[email protected]