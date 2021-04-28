Profile picture for user andreich
Business

US cybersecurity startup launched by RO developers seeks EUR 0.8 mln on SeedBlink

28 April 2021
Siscale.ai, a US-based startup launched by Romanian developers, who claim to automate cybersecurity tasks using AI technologies, aims to raise EUR 800,000 on the Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

The early listing on SeedBlink took place on April 26 for members of Seedblink Elite and Classic, while the listing for all the platform's users will take place in the second half of May.

Of the EUR 800,000, about EUR 150,000 will be invested by the company's co-founders. The company will use the funding raised through SeedBlink for further product research and development, marketing, and sales.

The company says it is in the process of validating a patent in the US for an element of Arcanna.ai - the company's flagship product. The patent refers to collecting feedback from multiple agents for training the artificial intelligence model. Arcanna.ai assists cybersecurity specialists in sorting alerts and automating many manual processes.

"We launched Arcanna.ai because of our experience in the area of cybersecurity, but especially as a result of the problems that our customers encountered. These two elements have led us to the idea that a new approach is needed. Arcanna.ai, the product for which we target SeedBlink funding, is extremely useful for cybersecurity specialists, a vital area of IT. The investment will be used mainly for development, especially since we are currently validating a patent in the US for this AI solution. We are happy to list on SeedBlink, a platform that helps so many tech startups to grow," said Petrică Ruță, CEO and co-founder of Siscale AI.

For 2021, the founders want to validate the product and launch it as software as a service, aiming to reach 100 customers in the next 18 months. The management targets both the European and the US markets.

Siscale's clients include Orange Romania and Summit Health, one of the largest providers of medical services in New York.

(Photo source: the company)

