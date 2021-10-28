Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 08:08
Business

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

BVB-listed Simtel buys 80ha to develop 40MWp-60MWhp PV park

28 October 2021
Romanian engineering and technology company Simtel Team (SMTL), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announces it reached an agreement to buy 84 ha of land in Giurgiu, where it plans to develop a large photovoltaic park.

The permits will be obtained in the second half of 2022, when the company will decide whether to sell the project, build it for a customer or build it for itself.

The price of the land is some EUR 0.8 mln, and the company’s management needs the shareholders’ approval for completing the deal. The planned installed capacity is between 40 MWp and 60 MWp, which would make it one of the biggest PV parks in Romania.

A fully authorized MWp, ready to build, has a market value of approximately EUR 60,000 - which puts the value of the planned PV park project (all permits included) at EUR 2.4 - 3.6 mln.

“We have the necessary know-how to carry out such a project due to the experience gained from the construction turnkey projects of over 150 PV projects for our customers, ensuring total maintenance in photovoltaic parks with an installed capacity of over 125 MWp and maintenance for inverters only for over 70 photovoltaic power plants with installed capacity of 300MWp,” said Iulian Nedea, co-founder and CEO of Simtel Team.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Normal
Business

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

BVB-listed Simtel buys 80ha to develop 40MWp-60MWhp PV park

28 October 2021
