Romanian choreographer competes for Emerge award at Springboard Danse Montréal

Choreographer Simona Deaconescu is the first Romanian presence at the prestigious Springboard Danse Montréal festival and one of the five young choreographers who will create shows and installations alongside an international group of dancers chosen through a long selection process in the U.S., Canada and several European countries.

The Romanian choreographer will compete for the Emerge award, which involves making a production for the Gibney Dance Company New York in 2020, according to a press release. She will also present part of a previous show.

Now in its 18th edition, Springboard Danse Montréal takes place between June 9 and June 28 and features works by some of the world's most renowned choreographers: Sasha Waltz, Ohad Naharim, Cristal Pyte, Johannes Wieland and others.

Simona Deaconescu chose to dance solo for the first time one of her favorite moments in the "Counterbody" show, which brought her the Aerowaves Twenty18 artist nomination. The event will take place on June 14 at Places des Arts. On June 28, the Romanian artist will present at Usine C in Montreal the performance installation "Sons and Daughters" - a first piece of a trilogy inspired by the post-punk atmosphere of the 1970s and 1980s and the cyberart beginnings.

Choreographer and director Simona Deaconescu, co-organizer of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival, presented shows, films and workshops at major festivals in U.S., Austria, Italy, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lithuania, Chile, and Romania.

(Opening photo by Alina Usurelu)