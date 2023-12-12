Events

“Silent Day” dedicated to children with special needs at Bucharest Christmas Fair

12 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

For the second year, the Bucharest City Hall is dedicating a day during the main Christmas Market in Constitutiei Square to children with special needs, under the title "Silent Day." 

On Thursday, December 14, between 13:00 – 17:00, the Christmas Market will be adapted for little ones with sensory disabilities, who cannot withstand crowded environments, with a lot of noise, music, and light shows. During the mentioned time interval, noise will be reduced, and festive lighting will be minimal, for the safety of the participating children.

During the special day, children will have free access to all entertainment activities, namely the train, carousel, Ferris wheel (depending on the type of disability, where permitted and appropriate), as well as access to Santa's House, exclusively for them (meeting with Santa Claus and his elves, between 14:00-16:00). 

"Because all children should enjoy the winter holidays, we are organizing the Silent Day at the Bucharest Christmas Fair in Constitutiei Square, an event dedicated to children with special needs," announced Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan on Facebook

Teams from the General Directorate of Social Assistance of the Bucharest Municipality will be at the fair to help children and parents so that they can have the most pleasant experience possible.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

“Silent Day” dedicated to children with special needs at Bucharest Christmas Fair

12 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

For the second year, the Bucharest City Hall is dedicating a day during the main Christmas Market in Constitutiei Square to children with special needs, under the title "Silent Day." 

On Thursday, December 14, between 13:00 – 17:00, the Christmas Market will be adapted for little ones with sensory disabilities, who cannot withstand crowded environments, with a lot of noise, music, and light shows. During the mentioned time interval, noise will be reduced, and festive lighting will be minimal, for the safety of the participating children.

During the special day, children will have free access to all entertainment activities, namely the train, carousel, Ferris wheel (depending on the type of disability, where permitted and appropriate), as well as access to Santa's House, exclusively for them (meeting with Santa Claus and his elves, between 14:00-16:00). 

"Because all children should enjoy the winter holidays, we are organizing the Silent Day at the Bucharest Christmas Fair in Constitutiei Square, an event dedicated to children with special needs," announced Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan on Facebook

Teams from the General Directorate of Social Assistance of the Bucharest Municipality will be at the fair to help children and parents so that they can have the most pleasant experience possible.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm