Authorities want Sibiu cheese on list of products with geographical protection

The association of producers of Sibiu cheese (Telemea de Sibiu) will submit the documents for registration and protection of the name Telemea de Sibiu – Protected Geographical Indication at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Monday, November 20.

“The purpose of registration is to support agricultural and processing activities, agricultural systems associated with high-quality products, based on the fulfillment of the objectives of rural development policy,” according to the Sibiu Prefect’s Office.

“In European quality systems, “Protected Geographical Indication (PGI)” refers to a product originating from a particular place, region or country that has a certain quality, reputation or other characteristic attributed mainly to the geographical origin of the product, and at least one of the production steps takes place in the defined geographical area.”

Romania has four products with EU protection, namely the smoked fish Novac afumat din Tara Barsei, which got the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) in the EU earlier this year, Sibiu Salami, the Ibanesti Cheese, and the Topoloveni Plum Jam.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Institutia Prefectului – Judetul Sibiu on Facebook)