Seven new hotels scheduled for inauguration in Romania in 2023

Seven new four- and five-star hotels totaling 900 rooms will be opened this year in Romania, making it the year with the most numerous new units inaugurated, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The total value of the investments in the hotels that will be put into use this year exceeds EUR 100 million. The cities that will add new hotels to the local portfolio are Timisoara, Sibiu, Brasov, Sinaia, and Bucharest.

Of the seven hotels, five will be opened under an international brand. Four are part of the Accor portfolio. The group has seen the fastest expansion in the local market among all hotel chains.

Radisson Blu Timişoara, one of the ones set to be inaugurated, should have opened earlier than 2023, but the pandemic and other connected problems halted construction for a while, Ziarul Financiar said. The hotel is part of the ISHO project, developed by Mulberry Development. In addition to the hospitality area, the project includes office buildings and a residential area. It will have 160 rooms, and the investment is worth EUR 16 million.

Nordis Group, which already controls a seaside hotel in Romania, will inaugurate two new projects in the hospitality area this year. The group invested in two hotels in Braşov and Sinaia that will have 158 and 164 rooms, respectively. The investment amounts to EUR 68 million. In each of its projects, Nordis also has a residential component, so that part of the accommodation spaces are intended for tourists and for sale, but they can also be rented.

At the same time, 2023 brings a first for the Bucharest market, namely the opening of the first hotel in Romania and in Eastern Europe under the Novotel Living brand.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Norenko/Dreamstime.com)