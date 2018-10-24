New section that investigates magistrates becomes operational in Romania

The new section that investigates crimes committed by magistrates, which is part of the General Prosecutor’s Office, became operational in Romania on Tuesday, October 23.

The section is led by prosecutor Florena Strechi from the General Prosecutor’s Office. One of the section’s prosecutors is Adina Florea, justice minister Tudorel Toader’s nominee for the position of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), local Mediafax reported.

The new section will take over 1,400 cases involving magistrates from the National Anticorruption Directorate, according to general prosecutor Augustin Lazar.

The section was established following the changes to the justice laws. The creation of this special department tasked with investigating magistrates was one of the provisions that raised controversies and even the Venice Commission recommended the Romanian authorities to rethink this measure.

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition in Romania suggested that the section needed to be created as the DNA has been using cases against magistrates as a means to pressure them and influence their decisions.

