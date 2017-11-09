10.5 °C
Viennese orchestra brings Christmas concert to Bucharest

The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna will perform in Bucharest on December 23, at Sala Palatului, starting 20:00.

The Christmas concert will feature soprano Simona Eisinger, and the orchestra will be led by its youngest conductor, the 31-year old Vinicius Kattah, who is also the main conductor of the Slovak National Orchestra.

Kattah specializes in the music of W. A. Mozart. In 2015 he founded the Tutti Mozart project, showcasing the music of the composer.

The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna performs especially waltzes by Johann Strauss, and works of Mozart, Joseph Haydn or Franz Schubert. It aims to give a musical reproduction of the atmosphere of the court of imperial Vienna.

