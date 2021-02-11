Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/11/2021 - 08:21
Real Estate

Polish group Scallier to develop shopping parks in second-tier Romanian cities

11 February 2021
Polish group Scallier will develop six shopping centers in second-tier Romanian cities lacking modern retail spaces, with an investment volume estimated at EUR 5-10 million per project, Economica.net reported.

The six projects, part of a broader long-term strategy, will deliver 40,000 sqm of modern retail spaces in locations linked to anchors such as Lidl and Kaufland.

The company will complete three projects this year (Rosiori, Focsani, and Mosnita - near Timisoara) and another three (Turda, Vaslui, and Hunedoara) in 2022.

"We decided to include not only retail spaces but also recreational spaces, catering areas, or playgrounds for children. There were also requests for space for medical facilities. Before the pandemic, we even negotiated a contract with a cinema chain. For obvious reasons, the partnership has not been finalized. This shows the […] demand for modern commercial spaces," explained Scallier managing partner Wojciech Jurga.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

