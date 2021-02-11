Polish group Scallier to develop shopping parks in second-tier Romanian cities

Polish group Scallier will develop six shopping centers in second-tier Romanian cities lacking modern retail spaces, with an investment volume estimated at EUR 5-10 million per project, Economica.net reported.

The six projects, part of a broader long-term strategy, will deliver 40,000 sqm of modern retail spaces in locations linked to anchors such as Lidl and Kaufland.

The company will complete three projects this year (Rosiori, Focsani, and Mosnita - near Timisoara) and another three (Turda, Vaslui, and Hunedoara) in 2022.

"We decided to include not only retail spaces but also recreational spaces, catering areas, or playgrounds for children. There were also requests for space for medical facilities. Before the pandemic, we even negotiated a contract with a cinema chain. For obvious reasons, the partnership has not been finalized. This shows the […] demand for modern commercial spaces," explained Scallier managing partner Wojciech Jurga.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]