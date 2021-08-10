Union evaluation looks at percentage of RO healthcare professionals vaccinated against Covid-19

A total of 68.22% of the doctors were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 54.61% of nurses were fully vaccinated, an evaluation of the healthcare union Sanitas shows. Furthermore, 53.81% of the other healthcare professionals (pharmacists, physiotherapists etc.) received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, data released by the committee coordinating the national vaccination campaign shows vaccination coverage reached 28.28% in urban areas and 14.22% in rural areas.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) data were extracted on August 5, using resident population data from January 2020.

The top ten localities with the highest vaccination coverage were Dumbrăvița commune in Timiș county (49.28%), Rimetea commune in Alba county (44.62%), the town of Borsec in Harghita county (44.49%), Cluj-Napoca in Cluj county (44.41%), Valea Lupului commune in Iași county (42.44%), Giroc commune in Timiș county (42.30%), Foieni commune in Satu Mare county (40.99%), Feleacu commune in Cluj county (40.83%), Cârcea commune in Dolj county (40.77%), and Otopeni in Ilfov county (40.43%).

By August 9, 5,077,639 received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 4,934,807 were fully vaccinated.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu/ Dreamstime)

