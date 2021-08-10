Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 12:09
Social

Union evaluation looks at percentage of RO healthcare professionals vaccinated against Covid-19

10 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 68.22% of the doctors were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 54.61% of nurses were fully vaccinated, an evaluation of the healthcare union Sanitas shows. Furthermore, 53.81% of the other healthcare professionals (pharmacists, physiotherapists etc.) received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, data released by the committee coordinating the national vaccination campaign shows vaccination coverage reached 28.28% in urban areas and 14.22% in rural areas.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) data were extracted on August 5, using resident population data from January 2020.

The top ten localities with the highest vaccination coverage were Dumbrăvița commune in Timiș county (49.28%), Rimetea commune in Alba county (44.62%), the town of Borsec in Harghita county (44.49%), Cluj-Napoca in Cluj county (44.41%), Valea Lupului commune in Iași county (42.44%), Giroc commune in Timiș county (42.30%), Foieni commune in Satu Mare county (40.99%), Feleacu commune in Cluj county (40.83%), Cârcea commune in Dolj county (40.77%), and Otopeni in Ilfov county (40.43%).

By August 9, 5,077,639 received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 4,934,807 were fully vaccinated.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 12:09
Social

Union evaluation looks at percentage of RO healthcare professionals vaccinated against Covid-19

10 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 68.22% of the doctors were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 54.61% of nurses were fully vaccinated, an evaluation of the healthcare union Sanitas shows. Furthermore, 53.81% of the other healthcare professionals (pharmacists, physiotherapists etc.) received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, data released by the committee coordinating the national vaccination campaign shows vaccination coverage reached 28.28% in urban areas and 14.22% in rural areas.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) data were extracted on August 5, using resident population data from January 2020.

The top ten localities with the highest vaccination coverage were Dumbrăvița commune in Timiș county (49.28%), Rimetea commune in Alba county (44.62%), the town of Borsec in Harghita county (44.49%), Cluj-Napoca in Cluj county (44.41%), Valea Lupului commune in Iași county (42.44%), Giroc commune in Timiș county (42.30%), Foieni commune in Satu Mare county (40.99%), Feleacu commune in Cluj county (40.83%), Cârcea commune in Dolj county (40.77%), and Otopeni in Ilfov county (40.43%).

By August 9, 5,077,639 received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 4,934,807 were fully vaccinated.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks