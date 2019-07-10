Saint-Gobain upgrades glass production line in Romania's Calarasi with EUR 20 mln investment

French construction materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain, which operates 13 factories in Romania, has invested over EUR 20 million in the refurbishment of the glass production lines at its glass plant in Calarasi, southern Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The investment was completed in four months, resulting in a higher production capacity and lower energy consumption.

"It is the kind of refurbishment that is done every 15 years. The construction of the factory started in 2005, and the opening took place in 2006. We were one of the first investors in Calarasi and over 90% of the employees we have here are from the city," says Ovidiu Păscuţiu, general manager of Saint - Gobain Romania.

About 340 employees work in the glass factory in Calarasi, out of which a quarter on the newly refurbished line.

The current production capacity is 21 million square meters of glass annually.

(Photo: Pixabay)

