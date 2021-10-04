Saint Gobain completes takeover of Romanian construction materials producer Duraziv

French construction materials group Saint-Gobain announced that it completed on September 30 the takeover of the Romanian peer Duraziv.

An entrepreneurial company, Duraziv specialises in paints and related construction materials, and its turnover reached EUR 30 mln in 2020. The company employs over 200 and has been active in the construction materials market in Romania for 18 years.

The Deloitte Corporate Finance team assisted Duraziv shareholders in selling the business to the French group.

Saint Gobain Group has twelve factories in Romania located in Călărași, Brăneşti, Ploieşti, Satu-Mare, Turda, Suceava and Vălenii de Munte, all of which manufacture construction materials.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Duraziv)