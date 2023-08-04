Russia lowers number of Romanian Embassy staff in retaliation to similar measure

Russian authorities have introduced quotas for the number of members of the diplomatic and consular institutions of Romania in Russia in retaliation to the former’s decision to reduce the staff of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest and the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Constanța.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that the Chargé d'affaires of the Romanian Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, where the Russian side informed him about the introduction of quotas regarding the number of diplomatic and technical-administrative staff of Romania.

"On August 3, the Chargé d'affaires of Romania in the Russian Federation, Cosmin Constantin Ioniță, was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was handed a note from the ministry regarding the introduction of quotas for the number of staff of Romania's diplomatic and consular institutions in Russia, as a symmetrical response to the limitations imposed on the Russian Embassy in Bucharest and the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Constanța," stated the Russian diplomatic institution, cited by B1.

Romania decided in June that the Russian Federation must reduce the number of positions in Romania by 51 - specifically, 21 diplomatic positions and 30 technical-administrative positions. However, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains that Moscow's decision does not affect the diplomatic and administrative staff of Romania posted in Russia, since the number of Romanians at the embassy is already below the imposed norm.

The ministry, cited by G4Media, also points out that "the entire responsibility for the recent measures to reduce the number of diplomatic agents and technical-administrative staff in the bilateral relationship belongs exclusively to the Russian side, given the continuation of the illegal war of aggression in Ukraine and the increased security risks in the Black Sea region."

(Photo source: hyotographics | Dreamstime.com)