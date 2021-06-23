Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 09:28
Politics

Romania’s ruling coalition fails to agree on sex education in schools

23 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Senate, on June 22, rejected the President’s request for a second vote on a rather conservatory law that regulates the sex education discipline in schools.

An ad-hoc majority formed by the Social Democrats (PSD), radicals (AUR) and Liberals (PNL) rejected the request to review once again the content of the law - that defines the discipline as “education for health” and provisions an opt-in clause in contrast to the “sex education” and opt-out clause advocated by the reformist USR PLUS.

Liberal leader Ludovic Orban admitted once again that “there is no agreement among the ruling party’s coalition on this issue,” according to Bursa.ro.

Senate’s speaker Anca Dragu (USR PLUS) said that she would like to see the project on sex education in schools in another form, making clear that she does not support it and will not vote in plenary, as it “does not help children and young people nowadays,” G4media.ro reported.

One of the big problems with the law under debate, irrespective of the version, is that it does not define in any way the limitations or the content of the curricula - leaving the door open to various interpretations. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Svetlanaz/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 09:48
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 09:28
Politics

Romania’s ruling coalition fails to agree on sex education in schools

23 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Senate, on June 22, rejected the President’s request for a second vote on a rather conservatory law that regulates the sex education discipline in schools.

An ad-hoc majority formed by the Social Democrats (PSD), radicals (AUR) and Liberals (PNL) rejected the request to review once again the content of the law - that defines the discipline as “education for health” and provisions an opt-in clause in contrast to the “sex education” and opt-out clause advocated by the reformist USR PLUS.

Liberal leader Ludovic Orban admitted once again that “there is no agreement among the ruling party’s coalition on this issue,” according to Bursa.ro.

Senate’s speaker Anca Dragu (USR PLUS) said that she would like to see the project on sex education in schools in another form, making clear that she does not support it and will not vote in plenary, as it “does not help children and young people nowadays,” G4media.ro reported.

One of the big problems with the law under debate, irrespective of the version, is that it does not define in any way the limitations or the content of the curricula - leaving the door open to various interpretations. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Svetlanaz/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 09:48
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars