Three-century old academy ruins found downtown Romanian capital

Recent archaeological work at the Bucharest University has unearthed the ruins of a superior learning academy from three centuries ago.

Archaeologists dug up in the university yard downtown Romanian capital Bucharest and found ruins of walls from the Royal Academy Saint Sava, created by Romanian ruler Constantin Brancoveanu back in 1694, according to a release from the University.

This was the first superior education institution in the then Tara Romaneasca kingdom.

The team from the Bucharest Museum and from the Archaeology Institute also uncovered ruins of the old University building created by Romanian ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza in 1864. The old building was bombed during World War II, so in the 1950s, parts of it were demolished.

The recent discoveries are part of a wider archaeologic research project in the Universitate area downtown Bucharest, started back in 2011. Previous work unearthed the ruins of the Saint Sava monastery from 1709, as well as several buildings connected to the Royal Academy, according to Agerpres newswire. The area now hosts the Universitate Square underground car park.

