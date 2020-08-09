Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 08:02
Business
Romania’s currency weakens to record low versus the euro
08 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR) announced a reference exchange rate of RON 4.8552 for EUR 1 on Monday, September 7, which marks an all-time low for the national currency versus the euro.

Despite reaching a new record, the local currency maintains a positive advance (it has strengthened) in real terms versus the EUR given the differential inflation in Romania compared to the euro area (some 3%).

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In the last 12 months, the EUR has strengthened by only 2.6% versus the RON. The fiscal slippage that can't be reversed in the short term is likely to result in the local currency overshooting the balance exchange rate unless the central bank manages a "soft landing" scenario.

The BNR has insisted on nominal exchange rate stability so far. BNR spokesman Dan Suciu, however, implied that the monetary authority is ready to accept a depreciation of the RON - he said that the currency "is slowly seeking a new balance range given the new context."

He argued that the 1.6% weakening versus the euro since the beginning of the year indicates relative stability given the complex economic situation. Suciu also put the recent weakening of the national currency in a regional context, mentioning that the Hungarian HUF lost 8.8% to the euro year-to-date, and the Polish PLN lost 4.5% over the same period.

"If there are no public policy slippages that lead to additional unmanageable expenditures through unsustainable increases in pensions or salaries, the national currency will find its balance relatively quick. [But] if these pressures for more spending continue, the [depreciation] risk increases as well," Suciu explained, quoted by Agerpres.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban toned down the concerns prompted by the new historical exchange rate. He said he was sure the central bank would keep the currency stable, according to News.ro.

Given the lower currency substitution (euroization) compared to 2008-2009, a weaker currency will have a softer impact on the quality of local banks' loan portfolios. But it could significantly impact the public debt, of which only half is denominated in local currency. It is another incentive for the Government to seek ways toward fiscal consolidation quickly after the general elections.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 08:02
Business
Romania’s currency weakens to record low versus the euro
08 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR) announced a reference exchange rate of RON 4.8552 for EUR 1 on Monday, September 7, which marks an all-time low for the national currency versus the euro.

Despite reaching a new record, the local currency maintains a positive advance (it has strengthened) in real terms versus the EUR given the differential inflation in Romania compared to the euro area (some 3%).

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In the last 12 months, the EUR has strengthened by only 2.6% versus the RON. The fiscal slippage that can't be reversed in the short term is likely to result in the local currency overshooting the balance exchange rate unless the central bank manages a "soft landing" scenario.

The BNR has insisted on nominal exchange rate stability so far. BNR spokesman Dan Suciu, however, implied that the monetary authority is ready to accept a depreciation of the RON - he said that the currency "is slowly seeking a new balance range given the new context."

He argued that the 1.6% weakening versus the euro since the beginning of the year indicates relative stability given the complex economic situation. Suciu also put the recent weakening of the national currency in a regional context, mentioning that the Hungarian HUF lost 8.8% to the euro year-to-date, and the Polish PLN lost 4.5% over the same period.

"If there are no public policy slippages that lead to additional unmanageable expenditures through unsustainable increases in pensions or salaries, the national currency will find its balance relatively quick. [But] if these pressures for more spending continue, the [depreciation] risk increases as well," Suciu explained, quoted by Agerpres.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban toned down the concerns prompted by the new historical exchange rate. He said he was sure the central bank would keep the currency stable, according to News.ro.

Given the lower currency substitution (euroization) compared to 2008-2009, a weaker currency will have a softer impact on the quality of local banks' loan portfolios. But it could significantly impact the public debt, of which only half is denominated in local currency. It is another incentive for the Government to seek ways toward fiscal consolidation quickly after the general elections.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content